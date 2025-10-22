Converge blows out Terrafirma

Games tomorrow:

(Ynares Center-Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. — Blackwater

vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Titan Ultra

Rookie Juan Gomez de Liaño posted another triple-double as Converge exploited its height advantage and running game to rout Terrafirma, 125-108, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The No. 2 overall pick in the last Draft submitted 17 points on 5-of-11 field goal shooting, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds as the FiberXers rediscovered their winning form for a 2-1 win-loss record.

Converge blasted 37 points in the third quarter after leading by just eight at halftime and opened a 24-point cushion, 94-70, with 1:30 left on a Paolo Javillonar layup.

Gomez de Liaño completed his double treble by snatching a board with 42 seconds left and the FiberXers comfortably ahead, 123-105.

“It was very important for us to have a good start. We want to pretty much win this game because we have a tough loss against TNT. We had some lapses in our defensive schemes but I’m glad we got the win. I think we did a good job today,” said Gomez de Liaño, who debuted with a triple-double in Converge’s 129-92 tournament-opener win over Titan Ultra.