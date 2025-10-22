Contractors backed 6 senatorial bets

Six senatorial bets in the May 2025 midterm elections received campaign donations from government contractors, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) revealed on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the poll body has so far identified 26 contractors who donated to both national and local candidates in previous elections.

Of these, six were linked to senatorial aspirants in the 2025 race.

“As of yesterday, we said 24. We have now reached 26 contractors who we found donated to candidates, national and local ones,” Garcia said in English and Filipino.

“For the national [polls], there were about six senatorial candidates whom contractors helped,” he added.

Garcia, however, declined to name the candidates and contractors involved, citing the ongoing verification process.

The Comelec is currently coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to determine whether these donors were involved in any government-funded projects, which, if confirmed, would make their contributions a violation under the Omnibus Election Code.

Under Article XI, Section 95 of the law, persons or entities holding contracts with the government are prohibited from donating to candidates.

Partisan activity barred

“No contribution for purposes of partisan political activity shall be made directly or indirectly by any of the following: (c) Natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or sub-contracts to supply the government or any of its divisions, subdivisions or instrumentalities, with goods or services or to perform construction or other works,” the law states.

Violators, including both donors and recipients, may face one to six years of imprisonment, with candidates potentially facing perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Further, Garcia revealed that a total of 55 contractors were flagged as donors during the 2022 elections, though many of their links to government projects remain unverified due to the DPWH’s current focus on flood control investigations.

One of those contractors, Centerways Construction and Development Inc. president Lawrence Lubiano, admitted to having government projects. He donated P30 million to then senatorial candidate Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero in 2022.

Escudero confirmed Lubiano’s donation and their personal friendship but denied any conflict of interest, saying he did not intervene in any of Lubiano’s dealings with the government.

The senator submitted a formal explanation to the Comelec on 14 October.

Garcia said the Comelec is expected to release a resolution on the case within this month.

As for candidates currently in office who may be found guilty, Garcia noted that removal from office would require a separate legal process outside the Comelec’s jurisdiction.