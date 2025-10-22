Cleaning of the GOMBURZA monument

A maintenance worker cleans the GOMBURZA National Monument in Manila on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, as part of a conservation-safe cleaning effort led by the National Museum in partnership with a Germany-based cleaning equipment manufacturer. The project coincides with the nationwide celebration of Museum and Galleries Month in October, which underscores the preservation and promotion of the country’s cultural heritage. John Carlo Magallon

