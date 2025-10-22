Chuckie Dreyfus pens heartfelt message to Jillian Ward

In a heartfelt display of love and mentorship, actor Chuckie Dreyfus took to social media to express his deep admiration and support for Jillian Ward, his longtime “anak” in the industry.

His emotional message came amid the young actress’s recent bout with online scrutiny — a touching reminder of the genuine relationships that exist beyond the glare of showbiz fame.

A bond beyond the cameras

“Alam mo, Jillian my anak… I’ve known you since you were about 6 years old. I’ve seen you bloom, not just as an artist, but as a woman with so much heart,” Chuckie began, his words carrying the warmth of a father’s pride.

He revealed that their connection has long been built on honesty and trust, saying, “Madalas ka sa’kin mag-open up. Yung mga late-night messages, kwento mo about your wins, struggles, frustrations, love, dreams… even the moments you doubted yourself.”

Through years of shared stories and advice, Chuckie said he has witnessed Jillian’s sincerity — an authenticity that often gets overshadowed by fame and public perception.

Defending a daughter’s heart

Addressing the criticisms Jillian has faced online, Chuckie spoke in a tone that was both protective and proud.

“When people start throwing shade or questioning the things you’ve worked hard for, hindi ko talaga kayang manahimik. Because I know the grind. I’ve seen your sacrifices. I know the time, the effort, the tears behind every little win.”

He shared that Jillian had confided in him about similar issues long before they resurfaced publicly. His advice then — and now — remained the same:

“People will always have something to say. But you don’t owe anyone an explanation. Not when your success is built on grit, grace, and God’s timing.”

A father’s pride

The post ended with words that resonated deeply with fans and fellow artists alike.

“Anak, tatay is so proud of you. I love you. I believe in you. And I’ll say it again… you’ve got this. No matter how loud the noise gets, remember your truth. Remember what you’ve built with your own two hands.”

He reminded Jillian that her strength has always come from her heart:

“You’ve always led with love, and that’s what makes you different. So stand tall. Keep being you. Because the woman you are today? She’s someone worth looking up to. And don’t you ever forget… I gotchu.”

A testament to mentorship and love

For many fans, Chuckie’s words exemplified what genuine mentorship in the entertainment industry should be — grounded in compassion, honesty, and belief.

Having seen Jillian grow from a child star into one of GMA’s brightest young actresses, Chuckie’s message wasn’t just advice — it was a declaration of pride and protection.

In a world quick to judge, Chuckie Dreyfus’s post served as a powerful reminder:

Behind every strong woman is someone who believed in her first.