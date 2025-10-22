BCDA maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification for 12th consecutive year

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has maintained its ISO 9001:2015 certification for the 12th consecutive year, as confirmed during the annual surveillance audit conducted by TÜV Rheinland on the government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC).

According to BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang, the ISO certification affirms the agency’s compliance with international standards on quality management in delivering services aligned with its mandate to transform former military bases into catalysts for national growth and development.

The TÜV Rheinland audit covers the provision of conversion and development services, as well as real estate management and engineering of land and assets under BCDA’s jurisdiction.

“This marks the 12th consecutive year that BCDA has maintained its ISO certification since it was first awarded in 2014. The Authority was last recertified on 20 September 2023, with the certificate valid until 03 September 2026. It undergoes annual surveillance audits to ensure consistent adherence to international standards of quality management,” Bingcang said.

The audit found that BCDA has established and maintained an “effective system to ensure compliance with its policy and objectives,” noting that its management system remains compliant with ISO requirements.

“We also thank our ISO internal quality auditors for their continuous guidance and vigilance in helping BCDA maintain its quality management system all these years. Their commitment, along with Management’s watchful and effective supervision, ensures that our processes consistently meet international standards, enabling us to deliver excellent services and transformative projects for the Filipino people,” Bingcang added.

As it prepares for recertification in 2026, BCDA remains committed to strengthening its systems and processes to promote transparency, deliver excellent public service, and implement transformative projects that improve the lives of Filipinos.

Created under Republic Act No. 7227, BCDA is mandated to transform former military assets into economic hubs that drive inclusive and sustainable development. As a key contributor to nation-building, it has spearheaded landmark projects such as Bonifacio Global City, Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Camp John Hay, Poro Point Freeport Zone, and the Bataan Technology Park — all of which continue to uplift local communities and drive national and regional growth.