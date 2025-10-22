Bullpups dominate Maroons

dNational University–Nazareth School (NUNS) ran roughshod over the University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), 107–39, to open its second round on a smashing note in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 junior high school basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Carrying the momentum from a first-round sweep, the Bullpups extended their perfect run to eight games, leaning on the combined efforts of Malian center Moussa Diakite and Jaypee Yanga to stay unbeaten.

NUNS now boasts an average winning margin of 27 points this season.

The 68-point blowout was the largest winning margin recorded in UAAP junior high school basketball since the Bullpups’ 70-point, 110-40 rout of Adamson during the inaugural tournament in Season 86 last 10 March 2024.

“Just like what I’m always saying, we should not get overconfident and we should respect our opponents — whether they’re strong or weak. We treat everybody the same,” NUNS head coach Leo Pujante said.

Diakite dominated with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in just nine minutes and three seconds of action, while Yanga delivered a flawless performance of 14 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting clip, alongside five rebounds and three steals.

The Bullpups controlled the tempo from the opening tip, erupting for a decisive 29–7 first-quarter run before building a commanding 52–18 halftime lead that left the Fighting Maroons reeling.

Behind Yanga, Caleb Liwanag, Loin Lalong-Isip and Nick Pena, NUNS refused to slow down in the third quarter, exploding for 28 points while holding UPIS to just three to enter the final frame with an overwhelming 80–21 advantage.