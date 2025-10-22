Bong Go urges DOH, LGUs to activate 300 idle Super Health Centers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has renewed his call for stronger government collaboration to ensure that all Super Health Centers (SHCs) funded by the national budget become fully operational, following a Department of Health (DOH) report revealing that around 300 completed facilities remain unused across the country.

The senator’s appeal — which he has repeatedly raised during previous Senate hearings, most recently in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) budget deliberations — gained urgency after the DOH confirmed that hundreds of completed SHCs turned over to local government units (LGUs) are still idle due to a lack of electricity, water supply, and staffing.

Go expressed concern over the wasted potential of these facilities, saying millions of pesos have been invested in their construction but remain inaccessible to Filipinos who need healthcare the most.

“Marami tayong sinusuportahan na mga hospital at mga health centers. Ang pakiusap ko lang, tulungan n’yo rin po ito to make it operational at dapat magamit po mula Luzon, Visayas hanggang Mindanao,” he reminded.

Go recalled that during his tenure as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health in the 18th Congress, he championed measures to increase hospital bed capacity, expand facilities, and even renationalize provincial hospitals when necessary, recognizing that many areas still depend on the DOH for direct service delivery.

According to the DOH’s latest assessment, of the 878 Super Health Centers funded between 2021 and 2025 under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP), 513 have been completed, but only 196 are operational and 17 partially operational. Around 300 finished facilities remain idle, while 365 are still under construction.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa explained that delays in activating completed SHCs are primarily due to missing utilities and unfilled staff positions — issues that, depending on agreements, fall under the responsibility of the LGUs. He said the DOH has ordered its regional offices to inspect non-operational centers and work with local governments to resolve the bottlenecks.

Go said these findings validate his long-standing reminder that infrastructure development must go hand in hand with effective management and coordination among agencies.

“Infrastructure is not enough without proper management,” he said. “The government must ensure that every peso spent on health facilities results in real, functional services for the people.”

Now serving as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go continues to oversee the rollout of Super Health Centers nationwide. These facilities are designed to strengthen primary care services by offering consultations, laboratory testing, birthing services, and minor surgical procedures — bringing essential healthcare closer to communities across the country.