Blue Eagles soar to men's badminton throne

Ateneo de Manila University soared back on top after completing an amazing sweep of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s badminton competition on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Badminton Hall.

The Blue Eagles humbled University of the Philippines with an emphatic 3-0 round for their second title in three years and sixth overall.

In a historic first-ever Battle of Katipunan championship on the men’s side, the Blue Eagles were simply unstoppable.

The Loyola-based squad capped a perfect 7-0 season, with rookie sensation JR Pandi shining brightest under the lights of the championship stage.

Pandi, who missed Ateneo’s first three ties due to his stint with the national juniors team at the World Junior Championships in Guwahati, India, returned just in time to prove his worth.

The 18-year-old phenom opened the Finals with a stunning victory over his Smash Pilipinas senior Jelo Albo, 21-15, 21-19, setting the tone for Ateneo’s dominant title clincher.

From the first serve, Pandi was fearless — attacking early, defending smartly, and never letting the previously undefeated Albo dictate the pace.

Despite Albo’s spirited fight in the second game, Pandi’s poise and precision sealed the 53-minute match in straight sets.

Senior Lyrden Laborte, Ateneo’s co-captain and Season 86 co-Most Valuable Player, then showcased his grit in the second singles match.

After dropping the first game, Laborte stormed back with relentless consistency to outlast Kervin Llanes, 17-21, 21-15, 21-8, giving the Blue Eagles a 2-0 cushion.

That set the stage for Pandi’s encore — this time alongside graduating senior Arthur Salvado Jr. in the doubles match.

Facing Albo and Mark Anthony Bernal, the pair displayed calm and chemistry under pressure, overcoming an early deficit in the opening game before locking in defensively and turning the tide with crisp transition attacks. The duo completed the sweep, 24-22, 21-11, to deliver Ateneo’s golden finish.

“Happy that in my first year, I was able to held the Ateneo team become champions again. Although I sat out the first few ties, it’s OK at least everybody contributed and with the help of our coaches, we’re able to get this win,” Pandi said.

The championship also broke the tie between Ateneo and UP, who entered the Finals with five titles apiece.

For longtime head coach Kennie Asuncion-Robles, last year’s finals defeat served as the fuel that reignited Ateneo’s hunger for redemption.

“Definitely, it was one of the factors in this win, our players we’re really hurt after that loss. They said that’s what we’re gonna work for,” said Asuncion-Robles.

“We never took anything for granted, even going into the Final Four, even if with the No. 1 position. We knew upsets can happen, and we were prepared for every challenge that comes our way. So, I think our preparedness helped us this time get the gold.”

Meanwhile, National University, the dethroned champion, secured the bronze medal after dispatching De La Salle University, 3-1, in the third-place playoff.

Last year’s MVP Lanz Zafra led the Bulldogs’ bounce-back effort with a dominant showing, sweeping both his singles and doubles matches.

Zafra cruised past James Carl Capin, 21-7, 21-10, before teaming up with MJ Perez to take down Miguel Cuarte and Zaki Layno, 21-18, 21-19.

Lovic Javier, a Rookie of the Year contender, salvaged one point for La Salle after defeating Ben Dictado, 21-14, 21-10, but NU’s James Villarante and John Benedict Gam sealed the bronze, 21-14, 21-18.