BingoPlus welcomes International Series Philippines with culture, golf, and global stars

The country’s leading digital entertainment platform, BingoPlus, officially welcomed the International Series Philippines (ISP) with a press conference and grand welcome gala on 21 October 2025, kicking off a week of elite golf, entertainment, and cultural celebration.
Held in Pasay City, the event gathered top executives, media representatives, influencers, and VIP guests in a night that blended Filipino hospitality with global sporting prestige.
Seated on the panel were Mr. Jasper Vicencio, President of AB Leisure Exponent Inc.; Mr. Rahul Singh, Head of the International Series; and Mr. Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour. They were joined by golf stars John Catlin, 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner; Marc Leishman, LIV Golf standout and six-time PGA Tour champion; Taichi Kho, Asian Games gold medalist; and Peter Uihlein, a two-time International Series winner in 2024.
When asked about tournament highlights, Singh shared that fans can look forward not only to thrilling golf action from October 23 to 26, but also to a major music festival on October 25 at the Aseana City Open Grounds, headlined by Alan Walker and Apl.de.Ap, made possible by BingoPlus.
The golfers expressed excitement for the competition, describing the Philippines as one of the most vibrant legs of the Asian Tour — noting the challenging course, strong field, and warm local atmosphere.
Following the press conference, guests enjoyed the Welcome Gala, which celebrated Filipino culture through musical performances and a contemporary Filipiniana fashion show led by Miss Universe Philippines queens. VIP attendees also had the opportunity to meet golf superstars Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed.
Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Eusebio H. Tanco, Chairman of DigiPlus, emphasized the historic partnership between BingoPlus and ISP.
“We are bringing exquisite, quality, and high-level golf experiences closer to Filipinos,” he said.
Tanco also announced major donations to support golf development:
“We have always been committed to contributing to the growth and development of Philippine sports. The BingoPlus Foundation, ISP, and BingoPlus will be donating one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) to the Asian Tour for the development of the game. Additionally, a donation of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) will be made to the National Golf Association of the Philippines to support golf promotion and development.”
The event also featured a ceremonial toast led by key executives and officials, including Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, and PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, underscoring cross-sector collaboration in promoting sports tourism.
In an interview session, golf icons Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Dustin Johnson shared their enthusiasm for the tournament and lauded the Filipino fans’ hospitality and support, which they described as unmatched on the Asian circuit.
The evening culminated with a symbolic exchange of appreciation between Mr. Tommy Hu, DigiPlus CEO, and Mr. Rahul Singh and Mr. Cho Minn Thant, marking a partnership built on mutual respect and a shared mission to elevate world-class golf in the Philippines.
The four-day tournament runs from October 23 to 26 at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club, with free entry on the first two days. Tickets are available through SM Tickets online.
BingoPlus and ISP invite fans to “Swing for the Filipino Sports Dream” as the Philippines takes the spotlight on the international golfing stage.