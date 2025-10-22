BingoPlus welcomes International Series Philippines with culture, golf, and global stars

When asked about tournament highlights, Singh shared that fans can look forward not only to thrilling golf action from October 23 to 26, but also to a major music festival on October 25 at the Aseana City Open Grounds, headlined by Alan Walker and Apl.de.Ap, made possible by BingoPlus.

The golfers expressed excitement for the competition, describing the Philippines as one of the most vibrant legs of the Asian Tour — noting the challenging course, strong field, and warm local atmosphere.

Following the press conference, guests enjoyed the Welcome Gala, which celebrated Filipino culture through musical performances and a contemporary Filipiniana fashion show led by Miss Universe Philippines queens. VIP attendees also had the opportunity to meet golf superstars Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Eusebio H. Tanco, Chairman of DigiPlus, emphasized the historic partnership between BingoPlus and ISP.

“We are bringing exquisite, quality, and high-level golf experiences closer to Filipinos,” he said.

Tanco also announced major donations to support golf development:

“We have always been committed to contributing to the growth and development of Philippine sports. The BingoPlus Foundation, ISP, and BingoPlus will be donating one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) to the Asian Tour for the development of the game. Additionally, a donation of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) will be made to the National Golf Association of the Philippines to support golf promotion and development.”

The event also featured a ceremonial toast led by key executives and officials, including Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, and PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco, underscoring cross-sector collaboration in promoting sports tourism.