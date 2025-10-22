Ayala deal wins ESG transport award

Ayala Corp.’s (AC) push into electric mobility gained momentum after its $100-million blended finance deal with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia (CANPA) was named the the Philippines’ Transport Deal of the Year at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2025.

The country’s oldest conglomerate said Wednesday the financing package supports its electric vehicle (EV) strategy by enabling its mobility arm ACMobility to expand its charging station network nationwide and deploy additional units for commercial use.

“This recognition affirms our efforts to advance electric mobility in the country. This financing has helped accelerate the Philippines’ shift to EVs,” AC President and CEO Cezar P. Consing said.

The Asset said the deal advances clean transport development and contributes to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Philippines’ target of a 75 percent reduction by 2030.

AC and ADB signed the agreement in January. It includes a concessional loan from CANPA, an ADB-managed trust fund supported by the Canadian government.

ADB earlier said the initiative positions AC as a key private sector player in decarbonizing transport, a major source of emissions in the Philippines.

The financing also supports ACMobility’s plan to build an integrated EV ecosystem covering charging infrastructure, fleet management solutions, and after-sales services.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards honor institutions and transactions across Asia that have “made a difference” in infrastructure financing and sustainable development.