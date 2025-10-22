Alden Richards reveals own ‘combo’ from ‘secret’ menu

Tired of the usual fast food menu?
Alden Richards shares a hack: The next time you visit a McDonald’s store anywhere in the world, ask for the secret menu.
“Drive-thru, counter, they will take it out. Since it is a secret menu, it’s really not being included in the menus of stores. But if you ask for it, they will show it to you,” assured the box office king at a recent press conference for World Egg Day in Taguig City.
Included in the “secret” menu are Surf n’ Turf, Double Chicken Sandwich and other “surprise” offerings.
Alden, himself, has his own “Alden’s combo” available at the secret menu of his first McDo store in Laguna. He described the combo as quarter pounder burger “with everything in it,” which he tops with three pieces of chicken nuggets.
“So it’s like an Alden’s special quarter pounder. That’s how I do it,” he shared.
Nowadays, the fast food chain’s TinyTAN Happy Meal features figurines of TinyTAN characters RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook; a cool graphic collectible card; and a TinyTAN Happy Meal digital K-Pop dance game — everything wrapped inside blind boxes, making each unboxing thrilling and filled with excitement.
According to Alden, being a McDo endorser for 10 years and counting taught him a lot about business.
“I have restaurants, I have Concha’s in the South, but what I appreciate (with a fast food franchise) is that it already has a business model. So all that we have to do is follow that. Because fast food is different from restaurant food. Quality is very crucial. Since it’s fast moving, you have to be conscious that customers can get frustrated. But at the same time, it’s fulfilling because you get to feed a lot of people, give them a good experience,” he said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.
Alden bared he will open a second branch in December, also in his hometown Laguna.
“Du’n na mismo sa bayan namin, Sta. Rosa (At our town in Sta. Rosa),” he noted. “Will keep you guys posted!”