Alden Richards reveals own ‘combo’ from ‘secret’ menu

Tired of the usual fast food menu?

Alden Richards shares a hack: The next time you visit a McDonald’s store anywhere in the world, ask for the secret menu.

“Drive-thru, counter, they will take it out. Since it is a secret menu, it’s really not being included in the menus of stores. But if you ask for it, they will show it to you,” assured the box office king at a recent press conference for World Egg Day in Taguig City.

Included in the “secret” menu are Surf n’ Turf, Double Chicken Sandwich and other “surprise” offerings.