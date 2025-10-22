A fresh take on wellness: NTX inspires to live, move, and feel amazing

Okay, but who said being healthy couldn’t be enjoyable as well?

IAM Worldwide has teamed up with rising K-pop boy group NTX to launch the IAM Amazing Organic Barley Gummies, creating the wellness collaboration we didn’t realize we needed. The campaign debuted alongside a cinematic music video filmed in several iconic Filipino locations, including Palacio de Memoria, the MOA Sky Pitch, and the National Museum of Natural History.

NTX made history as the first K-pop group to film at these national landmarks — a proud moment for Filipino fans and a major win for local representation on the global stage.

The video features their song “Over and Over,” which perfectly embodies the campaign’s message — when something’s good for you, you’ll want to do (or take) it again and again.

The IAM Amazing Organic Barley Gummies are not just a trendy treat — they pack real health benefits, offering immune support, natural detoxification, and a daily energy boost. It’s an invitation to start romanticizing your wellness routine, the brand says.

IAM Worldwide’s founders described the campaign as “a milestone not just for our brand, but for Philippine marketing as a whole. By merging the power of music, lifestyle, and health, we are redefining how Filipino brands can engage international audiences.”

The Barley Gummies highlight the company’s commitment to innovation, transforming their best-selling organic barley powder into a convenient, great-tasting gummy form designed for today’s generation.

Choosing NTX, known for their dynamic performances and youthful energy, was a strategic move to connect with Gen Z, a generation that values wellness without compromising style. With their fresh image and devoted following, NTX embodies the new wave of wellness — fun, relatable, and effortlessly cool.

The campaign’s Philippine setting adds cinematic flair and emotional resonance. At Palacio de Memoria, NTX performs amid the historic grandeur of old Manila, celebrating timeless beauty and heritage. At the MOA Sky Pitch, their vibrant choreography captures the energy of modern youth, while under the Tree of Life at the National Museum of Natural History, the group channels curiosity and connection to nature — aligning with IAM’s philosophy of holistic wellbeing.

“The collaboration between IAM Worldwide and NTX is not just a marketing breakthrough; it is a cultural moment. It represents the growing influence of Filipino brands in the global wellness industry and the expanding reach of K-pop as a force for cross-cultural storytelling,” said IAM Worldwide officials in a press statement.

As IAM Worldwide continues to champion the benefits of organic barley through innovative, creative campaigns, this project shows that wellness, artistry, and cultural connection can truly thrive — over and over.