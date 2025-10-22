2 dead, 5 hurt in Norzagaray firecracker factory blast

NORZAGARAY, Bulacan — Two individuals died and five were injured following an explosion at a suspected illegal firecracker factory in Barangay Partida, Norzagaray, on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received reports of the incident at 11:01 a.m., dispatching Engine 1 and Engine 4 from the Norzagaray Fire Station. According to Ground Commander FSINSP Francis B. Rosales, the fire was declared under control by 11:17 a.m. and fully extinguished by 11:22 a.m.

Rosales reported that the explosion affected 14 houses, resulting in the complete destruction of a 500-square-meter residential shanty. Initial assessments indicated that 13 families, comprising approximately 20 individuals, were affected.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are processing the site to recover remains and gather evidence. The BFP and Philippine National Police (PNP) are jointly investigating the cause of the explosion and whether the property was used for illegal firecracker manufacturing.

Residents allege the factory was operating illegally and was owned by a businessman from Manila. Some witnesses claim the explosion was triggered by firework fuses exposed to the sun, which ignited stored gunpowder. However, the BFP and Bulacan PNP said they could not yet divulge details pending further investigation.

Despite the delayed release of the official report, authorities assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway to address concerns about potential influence from the alleged owners.