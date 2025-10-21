Yulo still has a lot to show

Carlos Yulo believes that he still has a lot to show despite advancing to the final of the men’s floor exercise and vault events of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta.

Yulo, who won two gold medals in the Paris Olympics, said he believes that he can pull off a better performance when he competes in the floor exercise final on Friday and the vault final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old pride of the Philippines made a lot of heads turn when he topped the qualifiers in vault with 14.750 before finishing second in floor exercise with 14.566.

Yulo said it will be an entirely different battle when he competes in the medal round.

“It was really that totally good today. After seeing it on the video replay, I felt that I could do better than that but, hey, I am in the finals so I am really grateful,” said Yulo, who won World Championships gold medals in floor exercise in 2019 in Stuttgart and in vault in 2021 in Kitakyushu.

I am also just grateful that I was safe (from any mishap). I am just really grateful that I got to compete, show my performance and come back here in a good state.”

Despite failing to see action in the all-around event due to wrist injury, Yulo said he is happy to be able to compete in the biggest gymnastics tournament outside of the Olympics.

“While I wasn’t able to do the all-around, I am still proud that I am here and still aiming for the best,” the Filipino gymnast said.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion hopes Yulo will be able to emulate his golden double in the Paris Olympics, where he won the floor and vault mints.

“We’re proud that Carlos was able to perform well and make it to the finals of both events. This was our aim so, hopefully, he will duplicate his golden performances in Paris,” Carrion said, adding that Yulo and other Filipino gymnasts were inspired by the fighting words delivered by Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio ahead of the world-class competition.

“We pray that our Filipino fans back home will pray and rally behind him once again in both finals.”

But bagging a golden double will be easier said than done as Yulo will be stacked against the likes of 2022 world champion Artur Davtyan of Armenia and Paris Summer Games bronze medalist Jake Jarman of Great Britain, who both pushed him to the limit in his dramatic Olympic victory.