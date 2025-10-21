Why I talk about money every week

Hi, I’m Chinkee Tan and welcome to the first edition of Moneywise.

If you’ve seen me on TV, social media, or through my books, you know I love to talk about money. But not because I worship it. I talk about it because I’ve lost it, earned it, and learned from it. I know both sides — the struggle and the stability.

I wasn’t born rich. I grew up in Tondo, where I learned early that money isn’t easy to earn. My parents worked hard, but there were days when hard work still wasn’t enough. At 12 years old, I started selling everything from toilet paper to soap just to help our family get by. That’s when I learned my first lesson: poverty isn’t only about the lack of resources, but it is the lack of resourcefulness.

Years later, I became a comedian on TV, then a businessman, then a speaker, book author, and now a social media personality. I came from nothing, now I am experiencing a better life. This is what I’ve discovered, a simple yet powerful lesson: financial success doesn’t depend on luck. It depends on habits, discipline, and perspective.

That’s what Moneywise is all about.

Every week, I’ll share lessons that helped me and thousands of others gain control of our finances — without losing our peace of mind. This column isn’t for the rich. It’s for everyday Filipinos who want to stop living paycheck to paycheck, build savings, get out of debt, and live better.

You’ll read about the what, why, and how of money. What causes financial stress and how to stop it. Why do we keep repeating the same money mistakes even when we know better. How to save, invest, and spend with purpose instead of impulse.

But this column isn’t just about numbers and budgets. We’ll talk about mindset, emotions, and values — because how you think about money shapes how you handle it.

Sometimes I’ll share stories from my own journey. Sometimes I’ll challenge how you see wealth and success. And sometimes I’ll make you laugh while you’re learning — because personal finance doesn’t have to be boring.

My goal is simple: to help you become moneywise. To teach you the kind of wisdom that protects your wallet, grows your income, and brings you peace. Because money, when managed right, should serve you — not control you.

So what can you expect here every week?

Expect practical tips, not financial theories. Expect real talk, not fancy terms. Expect stories you can relate to and lessons you can apply right away. Whether you’re earning a minimum wage or running a business, you’ll find something here that will help you think, plan, and act smarter with your money.

This column is not about getting rich quick. It’s about getting wise for life.

Let’s start this journey together. Because when you think moneywise, you don’t just grow your finances — you grow as a person.

(Chinkee Tan is a wealth coach, author, motivational speaker, TV host and socmed personality helping Filipinos achieve financial peace. Follow him on YouTube and Facebook @ChinkeeTan for more money lessons, motivation, and daily inspiration.)