Unicapital pushes for IPO readiness

As the country’s initial public offering (IPO) market stays subdued this year amid global headwinds, companies and investors are exercising caution.

Unicapital Securities Inc. (USI), the brokerage arm of investment house Unicapital Group, however, said early and disciplined preparation is critical to IPO success, regardless of timing.

“An IPO isn’t just a financial decision, it’s a transformation of your business,” Unicapital Senior Vice President for Investment Banking Pamela Victoriano said on Tuesday.

“By focusing on internal readiness and laying strategic groundwork during market slowdowns, companies can position themselves to seize the moment and maximize valuations as opportunities arise.”

Unicapital advises companies to build a strong foundation across financials, equity story, governance, and regulatory compliance.

Transparent financials, a compelling growth story, streamlined ownership, sound legal structures, and consistent communication all boost investor confidence.

The firm recommends forming a cross-functional IPO task force 12 to 18 months before listing, with clear accountability for legal, finance, governance, and investor relations.

Early collaboration with stakeholders, paired with a defined roadmap and communication plan, supports smoother execution.

Unicapital’s group companies extend support beyond listing day. Unicapital Inc. offers financial advisory, treasury, and fixed income services; Unicapital Finance and Investments provides financing through its ULoan brand; and Unicapital Securities delivers stock brokerage via UTrade.