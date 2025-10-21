The Ombudsman’s role

In a time when corruption stories flood our timelines and public trust hangs by a thread, the role of the Ombudsman has never been more critical. The Philippines stands at a crossroads: either we allow corruption to continue bleeding the nation dry, or we empower the one institution designed to hold the powerful to account.

The Ombudsman was envisioned by the framers of our Constitution to be the “protector of the people” — an independent sentinel armed with broad powers to investigate, prosecute, and discipline public officials. Yet through the years, its true potential has been dulled — by the lack of resources, bureaucratic hurdles, political interference, and sometimes, by the very culture of fear and complacency it seeks to fight.

We have reached a point where corruption has evolved — from the old envelopes passed under the table to entire systems designed to legalize theft. Kickbacks are disguised as “parking fees.” Ghost projects are given life through falsified reports. Public funds meant for flood control, healthcare, and education are siphoned off through complex webs of contractors and politicians.

In this climate, ordinary investigative work will not suffice. What we need is an Ombudsman that is proactive, assertive, and unyielding — one that does not wait for complaints, but initiates its own cases when red flags appear.

The law already grants the Ombudsman immense authority — to investigate motu proprio, to suspend officials during investigations, to prosecute before the Sandiganbayan, and to recommend systemic reforms in government agencies. These are not mere procedural powers; they are instruments of national reform. When used decisively, they can restore integrity in institutions that have long been infected by corruption.

But these powers must be matched by political will and public support. The Ombudsman cannot work in isolation. Its fight is everyone’s fight — from whistleblowers who risk their safety, to citizens who refuse to normalize graft, to leaders who must respect and strengthen its independence.

Reform begins not with another law, but with courage. The courage of an Ombudsman who dares to confront the untouchable, and of a people who will stand behind that effort. If we are serious about ending corruption, then we must allow the Ombudsman to be what it was always meant to be — not a ceremonial watchdog, but the people’s sharpest weapon for accountability.

Now is the time to unleash that power fully. Because if the Ombudsman stands firm, the corrupt will finally learn what it means to be afraid of the law.