Tabuena vows to display best form

Miguel Tabuena rarely gets a chance to play in the country.

That’s why he is determined to go all out and display his best form when he competes in the International Series presented by BingoPlus starting Thursday at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club.

The 31-year-old Asian Tour campaigner vows to use his familiarity with the course to his advantage and dig deep into his bag of tricks when he battles the brightest stars of international golf. In fact, he will be paired with former world No. 1 Dustin and former PGA Tour champion Louis Oosthuizen at Hole No. 1 at exactly 11:40 a.m.

“I sort of grew up at Sta. Elena, so I’m very familiar with the course. But like I said, I can compete with anyone there, no matter what they have achieved,” Tabuena said in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE during an event where he was also named as official endorser of ArenaPlus.

“I have so much respect for the major winners, but golf is about competing against the course. I know what it takes to win a golf tournament.”

To make sure he will be in peak shape, Tabuena withdrew from the Macau Open so that he would be able to rest before the prestigious $2-million event kicks off.

“It was my fifth week in a row so it is more of fatigue. I think I would have played and tried to salvage my score (in Macau), but I didn’t have my full team there,” Tabuena said.

“It’s just neck spasms. It’s nothing serious, but it is something that can be addressed right away with the right treatment and rest.”

“I didn’t want to jeopardize this event, so I came home early and got the treatment. I am still getting the treatment I need before Thursday because that’s when the most important tournament for me starts and hopefully we’re ready.”

More than the mouthwatering cash prize at stake, Tabuena said he wants to play well in front of his loved ones and for future golfers who will definitely drop by in this four-day golf festival.

“With the local fans here, with my family behind me, with friends that are going to watch, I always want to do the best for them and hopefully it comes out this week,” Tabuena said.