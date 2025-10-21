‘State of Bang’ explores curiosity, transition, rebellion

Bang Pineda has always been a disruptor in the Philippine fashion scene -- a designer unafraid to push boundaries, blur lines, and question the very rules of style. On 22 October 2025, he returns with his much-anticipated fashion show, State of Bang, staged at the iconic Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle Gardens.

A Trilogy of Thought and Rebellion

This new collection is not just about clothes. It’s a trilogy of thought, movement, and rebellion. Three narratives — White Noise, In the Gray, and Off Grid — each capturing a state of being, a question of identity, and a challenge to convention.

White Noise: The Shape of Curiosity

Pineda opens with purity — but not the fragile kind. His all-white series asks: what does it mean to wonder?

The silhouettes sculpt armor out of innocence, while draped fabrics become visual metaphors for questions taking shape. White becomes less about absence and more about potential — a blank canvas for discovery. Sheer layers expose the bravery of vulnerability, while cutouts symbolize gaps in knowledge waiting to be filled.

It’s not silence, and it’s not chaos. It’s curiosity, raw and awake.

In the Gray: The Art of Becoming

The second act is a meditation on limbo — that uncomfortable, unresolved middle ground between what was and what will be.

Here, shades of gray dominate: from soft ash to deep charcoal. The garments are intentionally imperfect, with raw seams, asymmetry, and unfinished drapes. These choices reflect the beauty of transition, the strength of uncertainty, and the elegance of being “in progress.”

This is fashion that doesn’t demand answers — it simply honors the tension of becoming.

Off Grid: Rules Rewritten in Denim

The finale is loud, rebellious, and unapologetic: Streetwear at its most evolved, Off Grid reimagines denim not as tradition, but as a manifesto. Distressed, patched, oversized, and splashed with unexpected colors, denim here becomes the uniform of refusal — a refusal to be boxed in or defined.

Silhouettes are broken and rebuilt. Jackets move like questions. Pants twist with perspective. Hoodies carry unexpected structures. The language is clear: freedom, disruption, and unapologetic individuality.

It’s streetwear not as nostalgia, but as mindset: unboxed, unbothered, and unapologetic.

The State of Bang

Together, the three narratives form a conversation: the spark of curiosity, the tension of transition, and the rebellion of self-definition. State of Bang is less a fashion collection and more an exploration of the human condition — how we ask, how we change, and how we claim space.

On 22 October, Pineda isn’t just showing clothes. He’s showing states of being. And true to his form, he’s showing us that fashion is not just about what we wear — it’s about how we move through the world.