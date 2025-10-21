Spikers’ Turf rallies behind Alas Pilipinas

In a continued show of unwavering support for Philippine volleyball, the Spikers’ Turf has reaffirmed its commitment to the national cause by giving full leeway to Alas Pilipinas as it gears up for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games this December in Thailand.

As the country’s premier and only men’s volleyball league, Spikers’ Turf is embracing flexibility, allowing national team members to focus on training, camps and preparations — even if it means missing club matches during the upcoming Invitational Conference.

“We’re really all-out in our support for the national team. That’s why we’re allowing them to practice or to go to camps or other plan of the national team,” tournament director Mozzy Ravena said during the recent press conference for the Invitational Conference held at Discovery Suites in Ortigas.

The decision underscores the league’s bigger-picture vision — not just for competitive club play, but for the broader development and success of Philippine men’s volleyball on the international stage.

Understanding that several local teams will be affected by the national call-up, the league has also introduced a fair solution — teams may bring in substitute players equivalent to the number of athletes they would lose to Alas Pilipinas.

Among the teams with national players are Cignal HD Spikers (Vince Lorenzo, Owa Retamar, Louie Ramirez and Lloyd Josafat), Criss Cross King Crunchers (Marck Espejo, Kim Malabunga and Eco Adajar), UST-Gameville (Josh Ybañez) and PGJC-Navy Sealions (Jack Kalingking).

These athletes were part of the historic Alas Pilipinas lineup that broke through in the recent World Championships held here, reaching the post-elimination round.

“The teams with national players are allowed to get additional players as substitutes. But it’s also their discretion if they want to field their national team players,” Ravena added.

“It’s up to them. For us, we’re all out and we’re allowing them to compete for the national team.”

Even as it prioritizes national interests, Spikers’ Turf will move forward with the Invitational Conference, which kicks off on 27 October at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.