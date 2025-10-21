SIPC signs deals for Panay, Bohol battery storage

SPC Island Power Corp. (SIPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SPC Power Corp., has signed contracts to develop two Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects in Panay and Bohol to boost grid stability and support the country’s growing renewable energy capacity.

The projects include a 100-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS in Dingle, Iloilo, and a 60 MWh BESS in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

SIPC said Tuesday the Dingle facility will help stabilize the electricity supply across Panay Island, reducing outages and enabling more efficient integration of intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

James N. Villareal, Executive Vice President of SIPC, said the projects also signal the company’s entry into the energy storage sector.

“We are pleased to partner with Hyperstrong and China Communications Services to deliver these energy storage projects, underscoring our commitment to support the country’s renewable energy development with sufficient energy storage capacity for grid stability,” Villareal said.

The agreements include a supply contract with Beijing Hyperstrong Technology Co., Ltd. for the BESS units and an Engineering, Design, and Construction contract with China Communications Services Philippines Corp.

The Department of Energy has tagged energy storage systems as critical for ensuring quality, reliability, and security of electricity supply as the share of renewable energy in the national mix grows.

“Our collaboration with SIPC is a tangible proof of our commitment to establish and expand our presence in the Philippines,” Hyperstrong Senior VP Changbin Qiu said.

Hyperstrong is a global energy storage system integrator, ranked among the top three in global capacity installed in 2023 by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the top BESS integrator in China by cumulative capacity as of 2024.

Meanwhile, China Communications Services Philippines Corp. is the local arm of the state-owned China Communications Services Corp., a major telecommunications infrastructure services group in China.