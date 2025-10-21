SB19 returns to Japan’s ‘The First Take’ music platform with ‘DAM’

SB19 makes pop history in Japan’s ‘The 6First Take’ for the 3rd time with "DAM."

P-pop Kings SB19 composed of Pablo, Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Stell Ajero and Ken Suson are back on Japan’s The First Take for a live performance of “DAM,” the maiden track from their third EP Simula at Wakas.

The Mahalimas third appearance on The First Take served as the online music program's 602 episode.

The First Take said on their official account about SB19: "They will be performing the song that drew worldwide attention, achieving 4 million views within 24 hours of its MV release — the second-highest record ever for a Filipino artist — and becoming the first Filipino act to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. ‘DAM'."

“While rooted in hip-hop, the track weaves in diverse musical elements as well as touches of traditional Filipino music, creating a truly one-of-a-kind sound. This unique piece is performed in a one-take session,” it added.

The platform also shared photos of the Southeast Asian Superstar pop group in a shoot.

“In episode 602, SB19, the boy group from the Philippines, makes their return after a year,” the First Take post said.

SB19 previously graced the music platform to sing their hit songs “Gento” and “Mapa” in July 2024. Yes, the P-pop Kings made history anew being the only Filipino boy band who graced the popular online musical show for the third time.

The First Take is a Japan-based platform that invites artists from different parts of the globe to perform their songs with a “single take,” this means there are no do-overs or rehashes of their performance. A typical setting usually consists of the artists — usually in casual wear — performing on a plain background with the microphones on display.

As of this writing, the SB19 "DAM" performance on the The First Take already received more than half a million views and counting