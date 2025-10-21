Safe power access boosts home enterprises in Quezon City through Meralco’s Household Electrification Program

As a self-described “raketerang ina,” she juggles several side hustles to support her family of five. One of her main sources of income is online selling, where she offers everything from dishwashing soap to preloved bags — helping augment her husband’s earnings.

Beyond online selling, she also provides nail care services, offering gel manicures to neighbors and friends. Both activities depend heavily on electricity, which used to be a daily struggle. Without their own power connection, her family had to rely on long extension cords borrowed from other residents. Despite limiting their use to avoid overloading the wires — often at risk of short circuits or fire — they still paid as much as P1,000 a month just to run an electric fan and occasionally watch television.

“When our community was hit by a fire, I lost our source of light and WiFi. The items I was supposed to sell were burned, too. If it keeps going like this, nothing will happen with my live selling and I won’t make any money,” she shared in Filipino.

When Maan’s family was among those offered to avail of OMF's program, the couple jumped at the chance. Now with their own meter, they are paying almost half of what they used to pay their neighbor for power access — a big help for Maan and her husband, who can now save more for their family’s future needs. Light is now within reach for this ilaw ng tahanan in Novaliches.

“Life has really become easier for us. It’s a huge help in our daily lives; we can also save more due to lower costs, and there’s no more reason to worry. No matter what I do with my electricity, there’s no more issue with usage because I now have my own meter,” a grateful Maan said.

Direct access to safe and reliable electricity immediately improves the quality of life of households by providing families with the opportunity to work and ensuring their safety by displacing unsafe connections to the grid.