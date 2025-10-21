Renewed call for stricter workplace safety enforcement

The Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) renewed its call anew for strict reinforcement and monitoring of occupational safety standards in workplaces after a construction worker tragically lost his life at a construction site in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on Monday, 20 October.

Based on initial reports, the accident occurred at around 11AM when a post in being prepared for installation along 34th Street, corner Lane A, suddenly collapsed and hit two workers working in the site's Basement 2. The victims were immediately brought to St. Luke's Medical Center by the company nurse and staff.

"This tragic event once again underscores the high-risk and often hazardous nature of work in the construction industry. Similar accidents have occurred in recent years, repeatedly putting workers’ lives in danger," IOHSAD lamented.

According to IOHSAD’s data from the first half of the year, collapses make up 3.5% of all documented workplace accidents, followed by slips, trips, and falls at 1.3%, and machinery or equipment-related incidents at 0.9%. The construction industry continues to be one of the hardest-hit sectors across these categories.

Recent incidents reflect this troubling trend, including the collapse of a warehouse under construction in Bulacan that killed two workers and injured three others, and the collapse of a mall being built in Laguna, which resulted in two more fatalities.

"These incidents reflect the persistent risks that construction workers face daily in the pursuit of their livelihood," IOHSAD continued.

"While the circumstances surrounding today’s incident are still being determined, it nevertheless highlights the importance of continuously upholding and improving occupational safety and health (OSH) standards in all workplaces, especially in high-risk industries such as construction," it added.

IOHSAD called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to immediately conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this tragic incident and to make the results publicly available.

"Should the investigation reveal negligence or non-compliance with safety protocols, accountability must be pursued without delay," it added.

It also urged the government to urgently amend the current weak OSH Law and include provisions that will criminalize negligence and violations of OSH standards that result in workplace deaths and injuries.

"Protecting workers’ lives must be a top priority for all industries. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that every worker has a safe and healthy working environment. Ensuring accountability for violations of OSH standards is crucial to ending the prevailing culture of neglect that continues to endanger workers’ health, safety, and dignity."