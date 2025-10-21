Rachel Alejandro remembers father Hajji six months after passing

Six months after the passing of her father, OPM legend Hajji Alejandro, singer-actress Rachel Alejandro opened up about their final moments together in a heartfelt interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

Hajji Alejandro, fondly known as the “Kilabot ng Kolehiyala,” passed away on April 21 after a brave battle with stage 4 colon cancer. The iconic hitmaker behind timeless classics like “Nakapagtataka,” “Panakip-Butas,” “May Minamahal,” and “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” left behind a legacy that helped shape Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

A Daughter’s Final Conversation

When asked by Boy Abunda about their last exchange, Rachel shared that her father had already made peace with his condition and chose to spend his remaining days at home under palliative care.

“I just wanted him to tell me what he wanted,” Rachel recalled. “He decided to stay at home. He just wanted to do palliative care… at the end, it was about things like that.”

It was a decision that Rachel respected, though it came with immense emotional difficulty.

“He didn’t want to go back to the hospital anymore. He just wanted to stay home. Of course, I wanted him to keep fighting. But it was the hardest thing—to let go and respect what he wanted.”

Letting Go with Love

Boy Abunda asked if she ever voiced her wish for him to continue fighting. Rachel responded softly, saying she chose silence out of love and respect.

“I didn’t tell him to fight. I just said, ‘Okay, Dad.’ At that point, I just wanted to honor his choice. Sometimes I wonder if I should’ve pushed him more—but I think about it now, it was really love that made me let him go.”

Abunda gently replied, “That’s coming from a space of love,” acknowledging the quiet strength in Rachel’s acceptance.

Remembering the Man Behind the Music

Rachel admitted that coping with her father’s loss remains difficult.

“Every day, I miss him. Sometimes I’d just be walking in New York and suddenly break down. Then I’d remember something funny he said or one of our performances together. I tell people stories about him all the time.”

Her best friend and fellow OPM artist Geneva Cruz also joined the conversation, offering her own tribute to the late music icon.

“Tito Hajji was so kind,” Geneva shared. “I was always invited to their family gatherings—never once did I see him without a smile. He was so professional, always on time, and still such a great performer. His energy never faded.”

Geneva added that witnessing Rachel’s pain during Hajji’s final days was heartbreaking.

“It was really tearing her apart,” she said. “He was not just her dad—he was her idol.”

A Legacy That Lives On

As one of OPM’s most beloved figures, Hajji Alejandro’s songs continue to transcend generations, resonating with love, melancholy, and the unmistakable warmth of Filipino music. Through Rachel’s stories and Geneva’s memories, the man behind the music is remembered not only for his artistry but for his kindness, humility, and joy.

And though his physical presence is gone, the music of Hajji Alejandro—and the love of those who knew him best—remain eternal.