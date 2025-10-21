QC’s new STL operator starts ops

A new operator, Micesa 8 Gaming Inc., for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO)'s Small Town Lottery (STL) in Quezon City kicked off its operation this week with a motorcade on Monday (20 October) to inform the betting public. Micesa 8 Gaming Inc. officials said this marked a new thrust to gain public trust and resist patronage of illegal number games in the city.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles confirmed that they have given authority to Micesa 8 Gaming Inc. as the sole operator of STL games in Quezon City. Robles even wrote and informed Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) chief, P/Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin, that PCSO has granted Micesa 8 a franchise to be the agency's operator in the jurisdiction of Quezon City.

“We would like to inform you that the PCSO approved the application of MICESA 8 Gaming Inc., as the Small Town Lottery Authorized Agent Corporation (STL-AAC) in Quezon City, pursuant to PCSO Board Resolution No. 163 Series 2025 granting the authority to operate Small Town Lottery,” Robles’ letter read.

Micesa 8 Gaming Inc. officials, on the other hand, said coordination with local government officials and the local police is very important in the fight against illegal number games like 'jueteng.' They also vowed to adhere to the PCSO's rules and regulations to protect the betting public and STL aficionados.