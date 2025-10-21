PIA ‘ghost’ project adds to DPWH rot

Behind the tarpaulin and the budget figures, DAILY TRIBUNE sources revealed that the PIA rehabilitation project along Visayas Avenue, has barely been touched months after it was funded and awarded.

Documents showed the project, funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act and awarded to C.E.M. Construction Inc., was supposed to be completed by 16 July 2025.

“This is another example of a ghost project. Only the tiles of some of the restrooms in the building were changed. Aside from that, nothing was done or started,” said a source from a co-attached agency.

C.E.M. Construction, based in Cainta, Rizal, has been linked to resigned Bulacan First District engineer Bryan Alcantara through a P47.03-million DPWH contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Plaridel Bypass Road signed in March 2023.

A PIA-NCR official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were “not privy” to the rehabilitation project and would “check on the matter.”

This adds to the growing trail of ghost projects and overpricing allegations haunting the DPWH.