Phl, Japan ink energy cooperation deal

he Philippines and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to advance collaboration in energy security, low-carbon development, and technology exchange.

The Department of Energy (DoE) said Tuesday that the agreement, called the Energy Partnership, was signed on 17 October by Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Muto Yoji on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia Zero Emission Community Ministerial Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Long-term investment

“This partnership with Japan is a long-term investment in a sustainable future. It reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing climate change and building a resilient energy sector that will power our economies for decades to come,” Garin said.

Under the MoC, the two countries will work together on capacity building, policy dialogue, and joint pilot projects in key areas such as renewable energy, grid integration, energy storage, hydrogen, ammonia, liquefied natural gas, and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Japan also committed to supporting the partnership through the Asia Energy Transition Initiative, which provides financing and technology support for decarbonization projects in the region.

Implementation of the partnership will be led by Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy and the DoE’s Energy Policy and Planning Bureau.

Effective immediately

The agreement takes effect immediately and will be in force for four years, subject to extension upon mutual consent.

The Philippines plans to increase renewable energy’s share of its power generation to 30 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 under the Philippine Energy Plan.

Natural gas will support this transition by balancing intermittent renewable sources, while emitting roughly 50 percent less carbon dioxide than coal-fired power.