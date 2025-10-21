Philippines shines at Miss Eco Teen International 2025

The Philippines proudly secured a strong placement at the Miss Eco Teen International 2025 pageant held on October 18 in Egypt, with Paula Vitug earning the title of 1st Runner-Up.

Representing the country with grace, intelligence, and purpose, Vitug impressed both judges and audiences with her eco-awareness advocacy and confident stage presence—further strengthening the Philippines’ reputation as a global powerhouse in pageantry.

Venezuela’s Itzel Huerta was crowned Miss Eco Teen International 2025, while Indonesia, Canada, and Nigeria completed the Top 5 finalists.

Paula’s remarkable achievement continues the Philippines’ legacy of excellence in international teen pageants—showcasing not only beauty but also the intelligence, advocacy, and leadership of the modern Filipina youth.

Final Results:

• Winner – Venezuela – Itzel Huerta

• 1st Runner-Up – Philippines – Paula Vitug

• 2nd Runner-Up – Indonesia – Zhaffira Nayla Hasarie

• 3rd Runner-Up – Canada – Elise Moccia

• 4th Runner-Up – Nigeria – Comfort Onaiwu