PCCI urges Marcos to prosecute corrupt officials

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President Enunina Mangio has urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to file charges against those involved in anomalous flood control projects, stressing the need for decisive government action against corruption.

In an interview on Monday during the Philippine Business Conference and Expo in Pasay City, Mangio said the business sector expects concrete results from the administration’s anti-corruption initiatives.

“We in the business sector are looking forward to the day when our President will be able to really give us the result that we are expecting. Prosecute those who are really involved in this corruption, whatever position they are holding in the country,” she said.

Mangio noted that while business groups had been aware of some irregularities in government projects, they were taken aback by the extent of corruption recently uncovered. She reaffirmed PCCI’s support for President Marcos Jr., emphasizing that filing cases would not only ensure accountability but also help prevent similar large-scale abuses in the future.

“We all know very well that even our President is very concerned [about] this corruption that has been exposed,” she added. “We in PCCI are very strongly against this and [are] trying to find ways and means to encourage our President to address it immediately, to give us a result of all the investigations that are being done.”

Mangio also shared that the PCCI is working closely with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to strengthen the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Law (Republic Act 11032) — a move she said would help attract more foreign investors and improve overall business competitiveness.

Her remarks come off the heels of a joint statement released Sunday by 34 major business organizations, including the PCCI, calling on President Marcos Jr. to address the corruption scandal decisively. The coalition also pushed for granting the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) full legal authority to investigate and prosecute individuals implicated in fraudulent projects.

“This is actually calling the attention of our President to really address our concern as far as the corruption that [was] discovered. Because we feel that the people [want], we want to make sure that before an aggressive action would take place, PCCI or these organizations will be able to convince our President to take decisive action to address these corruption problems,” Mangio said.