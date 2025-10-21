Pasig enforces stricter building permit rules

The Pasig City government is pushing for stricter enforcement of building permit requirements, emphasizing that the initiative intends to protect residents, not burden them.

Mayor Vico Sotto said that the government, through the Office of the Building Official, will begin inspecting buildings ranging from 4-6 storeys and requiring owners to secure the necessary building permits.

Sotto stressed the need to apply stricter rules now, in light of recent earthquakes that have caused great damage to properties and human lives in various parts of the country.

For the safety of both property owners and their neighbors, the Office of the Building Official has been instructed to begin strictly enforcing building regulations.

Sotto also said that Ordinance No. 23, s. 2024, which prescribes guidelines for the issuance of a special electrical permit to residential houses owned by urban poor residents, has been amended through Ordinance No. 15, s. 2025, authored by Councilor Buboy Agustin.

Under the amendment, Sotto explained that urban poor residents may now avail of Meralco’s Kuryente Load to facilitate access to electrical connection for residential houses with pending land issues.

The mayor added that in cases involving landlord-tenant arrangements, the ordinance also helps ensure fairness by protecting both landlords and prospective tenants from inheriting unpaid electricity charges left by previous occupants.

The said ordinance also seeks to allow urban poor residents to have legal access to safe electrical connection that is respectful of their rights as residents, instead of resorting to the use of submeters, jumper wires, and other illegal methods that may compromise their safety.