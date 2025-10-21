On court cases and revealing truths

But both the matriarch and the vlogger could be charged in court by Santiago for violating a gag order for bringing up the past between Santiago and his ex-wife. The ex-couple’s marriage was annulled in 2013.

Raymart’s lawyers, Howard M. Calleja and Katrin Jessica I. Distor-Guinigundo, recently put out a statement regarding the violation of that gag order. But only the old matriarch was being accused of a violation. Was it not the responsibility of Diaz to know of the legal impediments of publishing in his vlog an interview that touches extensively on the rocky relationship of the matriarch’s daughter during the last months of relationships?

In a tell-all interview with Diaz on Sunday (19 October) Barretto claimed that Raymart was allegedly abusive toward Claudine, and would even resort to sexually abusing his then-wife, leaving the actress often running away like a “scared mouse” and ending up like a zombie.

Of course, the interview didn’t sit well with the actor, as his legal counsels Calleja and Distor-Guinigundo, responded to the interview in a lengthy statement, as seen in a post on Diaz’s Facebook page.

“Our client has watched the recent interview of Mrs. Inday Barretto (Mrs. Barretto) with Mr. Ogie Diaz, uploaded in the latter’s YouTube channel Ogie Diaz Inspires on October 20, 2025,” the statement reads.