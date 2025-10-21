On court cases and revealing truths

Did celebrity vlogger Ogie Diaz seek out the feisty 90-year-old matriarch Inday Barretto so Diaz would make the old woman rat on her former son-in-law Raymart Santiago? And his alleged cruelty toward actress Claudine Barretto in the last months of their living under one roof?
The widowed matriarch starkly described to Diaz a ruthless sado-masochist beast known in showbiz as Raymart Santiago from the esteemed family of the late well-loved filmmaker Pablo Santiago. Raymart is a younger brother of actor-directors Rowell Santiago and Randy Santiago.
Or was it the matriarch who sought out the former showbiz reporter-comedian who is now a very influential vlogger so she could expose Raymart’s alleged cruel acts against her youngest daughter?
But both the matriarch and the vlogger could be charged in court by Santiago for violating a gag order for bringing up the past between Santiago and his ex-wife. The ex-couple’s marriage was annulled in 2013.
Raymart’s lawyers, Howard M. Calleja and Katrin Jessica I. Distor-Guinigundo, recently put out a statement regarding the violation of that gag order. But only the old matriarch was being accused of a violation. Was it not the responsibility of Diaz to know of the legal impediments of publishing in his vlog an interview that touches extensively on the rocky relationship of the matriarch’s daughter during the last months of relationships?
In a tell-all interview with Diaz on Sunday (19 October) Barretto claimed that Raymart was allegedly abusive toward Claudine, and would even resort to sexually abusing his then-wife, leaving the actress often running away like a “scared mouse” and ending up like a zombie.
Of course, the interview didn’t sit well with the actor, as his legal counsels Calleja and Distor-Guinigundo, responded to the interview in a lengthy statement, as seen in a post on Diaz’s Facebook page.
“Our client has watched the recent interview of Mrs. Inday Barretto (Mrs. Barretto) with Mr. Ogie Diaz, uploaded in the latter’s YouTube channel Ogie Diaz Inspires on October 20, 2025,” the statement reads.
“It is very unfortunate that Mrs. Barretto opted to resort to publicity to spread this untruthful and slanderous narrative about our client and his marriage with Ms. Claudine Barretto (Ms. Claudine), who has likewise repeatedly exploited social media and sought recourse through trial by publicity to discredit our client’s name and reputation,” they add.
At the same time, Santiago’s lawyers reminded Claudine’s camp about a Gag Order issued by the Family Court, Branch 5 of Mandaluyong City two years ago, in which the “Leon Cordero” star had “faithfully complied with.”
Calleja and Distor-Guinigundo said Inday’s reignited fury toward Raymart had something to do with a “conjugal land sold by” Claudine three years ago allegedly without the actor’s knowledge and consent.
“To reiterate, we remind Ms. Claudine, her family and agents that there is an existing Gag Order issued by the Family Court, Branch 5 of Mandaluyong City, as early as 20 September 2023, which our client has faithfully complied with, having kept his peace all these years. It is his hope that Ms. Claudine, her family, and her agents would do the same, out of respect for the courts of justice and more importantly, for the sake of their children,” the statement reads.
“Finally, let this be a final warning that any utterances in contravention of the law shall be dealt with before the appropriate forum to protect our client’s rights and to preserve his interests,” they say.
Claudine has yet to issue a statement on her mother’s tell-all interview, as of this writing.
Raymart and Claudine tied the knot in March 2006. Their annulment was finalized seven years later. They have two children together, Santino and Sabina.