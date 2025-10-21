NU, UST roll into Final Four

Top-seeded teams defending champion National University (NU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) secured their spots in the Final Four after hurdling their respective foes in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Celine Marsh stepped up big time for the four-peat-seeking and twice-to-beat Lady Bulldogs as they turned back gritty San Beda University, 26-24, 25-27, 25-18, 25-16, to advance into the next round.

The sophomore open spiker took over the scoring role in the absence of Sam Cantada and Denesse Daylisan, who are currently playing for the national team in the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, finishing with a game-high 23 points.

NU had a shaky start where it needed to stave off the pesky Lady Red Spikers in a tight, extended opening set before yielding the second frame.

With Marsh leading the way, the Lady Bulldogs got their rhythm going in the next two sets, building comfortable gaps to keep San Beda at bay to remain unscathed after seven starts in the league’s centerpiece tournament.

“It was not our A-game. We still have a lot to improve. We just stayed composed in the remaining sets to win this match,” said Marsh, who had 21 kills and two kill blocks.

Abegail Pono had 12 points, Alexa Mata and Myrtle Escanlar added 11 markers each while Chams Maaya scored 10 for the Lady Bulldogs, who also rested skipper Vange Alinsug. Veteran setter Lams Lamin dished out 19 excellent sets to help NU outgun the Lady Red Spikers, 59-40 in attacks.

Angel Habacon was the lone Lady Red Spiker in double figures with 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigresses cruised past hapless Ateneo de Manila University, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, to book a fourth straight semis appearance.

Regina Jurado uncorked 13 points while Xyza Gula logged 11 markers for UST, which didn’t need to use its quarters incentive to draw closer to a championship return since its runner-up finish in 2023.

The Tigresses had a scare in the third frame after the Blue Eagles closed the gap, 22-21, before Poyos, Cassie Carballo and Blessing Unekwe put on the finishing touches in the one-hour, 31-minute encounter.