No Homecourt Edge

DAVAO CITY — Japanese Atsushi Ueda capitalized on an early tee time and near-ideal conditions to fire an impressive two-under-par 70, grabbing a one-stroke lead over five others in the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic here on Tuesday — a sizzling start that stood in stark contrast to the flat performances of the fancied local aces.

Playing in the day’s opening flight, Ueda — still riding high from a career-best third place finish at Del Monte — navigated the famously punishing layout with poise and precision. He carded five birdies to offset a bogey and a double bogey on the par-4 No. 15, where he hit a tree and found water.

“I got five birdies, my putting so good,” said the Nagoya native in halting English, beaming with confidence after taming the tricky greens that confounded many others.

His round was a clinic in recovery and resilience, with birdies on Nos. 16, 18, 1 and 3 inside six feet salvaging momentum after early missteps. Though he stumbled slightly on the par-3 fourth, his 70 was enough to pace the field and underscore his growing threat on the Philippine Golf Tour.

While Ueda flourished, many of the tournament’s pre-tournament favorites — particularly the homegrown aces — struggled to find rhythm on a course known as much for its tight fairways and firm greens as its demand for mental fortitude.

Tony Lascuña, a revered name here and on the Tour, had to dig deep after early miscues. But birdies on Nos. 14 and 18 helped him salvage a 73, keeping him within striking distance in the P3.5 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. at joint 12th with eight others.

Similarly, Jhonnel Ababa, last year’s playoff champion over Guido van der Valk at this very venue, never got going, limping to a four-over 74 after a wobbly 39 at the front, marred by four bogeys against a birdie. He made two more bogeys against a birdie in the first three holes at the back but a late eagle on the par-5 18th breathed life into what could’ve been a forgettable start.

While the top guns stumbled, several local dark horses emerged from the shadows. Elee Bisera relied on intimate course knowledge and mental grit to post a steady 71, recovering from an early-over card with two late birdies.

He was joined at one-under by a mixed pack that included fellow Davaoeño Zanieboy Gialon, Fidel Concepcion, James Ryan Lam and Arnold Villacencio, who all managed to navigate Apo’s relentless layout with enough savvy to stay within reach.

Villacencio even held the outright lead after going two-under through 11 holes, only to tumble after a costly double bogey on No. 14. He birdied the 18th to claw back to a tie for second — a fitting symbol of how swiftly fortunes can change at Apo.

Local talents Ramil Bisera and Elmer Salvador turned in even-par 72s to join van der Valk, Gerald Rosales and Nilo Salahog in a tie for seventh.

“Apo demands a smarter approach off the tee,” said Concepcion, comparing the renowned course to Del Monte, where he tied for 12th with Lam and two others last week.

“Unlike Del Monte, where you can pull out your driver on some holes, here it’s not really the case — you have to be precise with your tee shots.”

He admitted to playing solidly from tee to green but lamented his putting, vowing to make adjustments and come back stronger over the next three days.

“I didn’t expect to shoot a 71. I hit it really well from tee to green, but my putting was just average. I need to work on that,” said Concepcion, who rued three three-putts but remained upbeat.

For Lam, another unheralded shotmaker aiming for a breakthrough, playing Apo presents a serious test.

“Playing Apo is an absolute challenge. It’s never an easy course — you need to hit both the fairways and greens,” he said.