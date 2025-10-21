Mika Salamanca ventures out of the box

After years of navigating the highs and lows of social media stardom, Mika Salamanca is proving that reinvention is more than just a buzzword — it’s her new reality.

At 24, the former vlogger-turned-content creator is emerging as one of the most talked-about personalities in show business, not just for her online presence but for her increasingly visible commitment to purpose-driven projects.

Following her breakout win on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition earlier this year, Salamanca shocked fans when she donated her entire P1-million prize to a Pampanga-based orphanage.

Salamanca, who rose to fame through YouTube and TikTok, has also been a magnet for controversy. But that didn’t deter her from doing what’s just.

One of her latest project, Lipad, is a children’s book that explores self-esteem and overcoming fear. It has received praise from educators and child psychologists for its uplifting message. A portion of the book’s proceeds is being channeled into mental health support programs for young Filipinos.

Now, Salamanca’s off building her empire, one scent and one song at a time.

Recently, Salamanca unveiled her first-ever collaboration with a local perfume brand. Just days after the perfume reveal, she released her new single, “What If Tayo?”, a stripped-down acoustic track that explores missed timing in love. The song has already sparked buzz on TikTok and topped the local iTunes chart within 48 hours of release. It marks her second single under a major label and her first co-written project.

“I am living the life,” she tells DAILY TRIBUNE. “I make sure that I have to find something na makakapagsabi ako na I am blessed. Kung may hihigit pa sa word na blessed, ‘yan ang nararamdaman ko (I make sure that I have to find something that I can say that I am blessed. If there is anything greater than the word “blessed,” that’s what I feel).”

Salamanca joins the ensemble cast of the upcoming series The Secrets of Hotel88, a collaboration between ABS‑CBN Studios and GMA Network.

The multi‑genre drama, set to air in early 2026, will feature several former housemates from Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition such as Will Ashley, AZ Martinez, Dustin Yu, and Josh Ford from Sparkle, alongside Brent Manalo, River Joseph, Ralph de Leon, Esnyr, Bianca De Vera, Xyriel Manabat and Kira Balinger.

“I want to focus more on acting. Since I have a book and song, I want to do more acting because I feel that’s what I haven’t showcased and explored yet,” Salamanca added.

If there’s any genre that she wants to pursue, she prefers it to be one that is way out of her comfort zone.

“It’s definitely heavy drama. Or anything that will help me beat my limit, makakapag-alis sa akin sa box ko (can get me out of my box). Action and drama, that’s it,” she said.

And if the scent of success is any indicator, Mika Salamanca is just getting started.