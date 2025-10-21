Maya named 2025 Apex Company of the Year

Maya, the country’s leading all-in-one digital finance platform, was named Apex Company of the Year at the 2025 Asia CEO Awards, recognizing its role in reshaping how Filipinos access payments and banking through technology.

The award honors organizations that create strong economic and social impact. Maya was cited for using innovation to make financial services more inclusive and efficient for millions of Filipinos. The company also earned a Circle of Excellence citation for Technology Company of the Year, following its 2023 win as Most Innovative Company of the Year.

“Our mission has always been to reimagine how banking works for Filipinos—by making it simpler, more inclusive, and deeply integrated into their everyday lives,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Co-Founder of Maya Bank.

Powered by Maya Philippines for payments and Maya Bank for digital banking, Maya connects deposits, credit, payments, and investments in one ecosystem. Its AI-driven technology allows instant credit evaluation and personalized services through the Maya app for individuals, Maya Business for MSMEs, and Maya Business Manager for enterprises.

“We build technology that can see, learn and respond in real time,” said Alfred Lo, Maya Group Chief Technology Officer. “That’s how we make financial services faster, safer, and more personal.”

Beyond innovation, Maya advances financial inclusion by helping small businesses adopt digital payments and access financing. It also works with government agencies and institutions to promote financial literacy, including partnerships with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Maya operates one of the largest fintech and data teams in the country, maintaining a cloud, mobile, and AI-centric infrastructure. This framework enables the company to innovate rapidly while ensuring robust risk management and regulatory compliance—key strengths in the evolving digital finance landscape.