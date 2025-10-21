LTO chief Markus Lacanilao holds a press conference

(October 21 2025) In a press conference held at Land Transportation Office LTO main office in Quezon City on Tuesday October 21 2025, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao revealed findings that former congressman Zaldy Co’s construction firm, Sunwest Incorporated, secured more than P2 billion worth of questionable infrastructure projects in 2021, the projects included two three storey buildings costing over P499 million, and a Central Command Center valued at P946 million. All awarded to Sunwest Incorporated on February 24 2021. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











