LTFRB warns bus terminals to clean up or face penalties ahead of Undas rush

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday reminded transport operators to strictly comply with existing guidelines on bus stations and transport terminals, emphasizing the need for clean and comfortable facilities ahead of the Undas travel period.

LTFRB Chairman Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said he has ordered all regional directors to intensify inspections and ensure compliance with the agency’s standards as millions of Filipinos are expected to travel for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on 1 and 2 November.

“We already have an existing guideline. What needs to be done is to ensure that this is strictly implemented and observed by transport terminals at all times to ensure passenger safety and convenience,” Mendoza said.

He stressed that the directive follows President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s instruction to prioritize passenger safety and comfort. “Any violation of this guideline will be treated as a franchise violation,” Mendoza warned.

Under LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2017-030, all bus terminals and transport stations must maintain minimum standards of cleanliness and accessibility. These include adequate roofing to shield passengers from the elements, ramps for persons with disabilities (PWDs), and priority lanes for senior citizens, pregnant women, and PWDs.

Terminals must also ensure sufficient security through guards and CCTVs, as well as clean, accessible restrooms for all passengers. Violations of the circular carry penalties of up to P5,000 per day and per violation.

Over the weekend, Mendoza conducted surprise inspections of bus terminals in Bacolod City, followed by Cebu City on Monday. He noted that while some improvements were visible, certain issues still needed to be addressed.

“We will discuss with the terminal operator the cleanliness of portalets, air ventilation, and how to remove toilets with pay,” he said, adding that passengers should not be burdened with fees for using basic facilities.

During the inspections, Mendoza directed LTFRB officials to pay special attention to the cleanliness of comfort rooms and the general convenience of passengers waiting to board.

He cited common complaints about dirty and dilapidated waiting areas, stressing that terminal managers must act swiftly to fix such problems. “We observed several violations in Bacolod and Cebu. The transport companies must correct these immediately or face consequences,” he said.

Aside from facilities, Mendoza assured the public that the LTFRB is also inspecting the safety of buses and other public transport vehicles, including driver and conductor compliance, to guarantee that passengers travel safely and comfortably.