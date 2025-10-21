LTFRB suspends 22 buses over terminal, safety violations

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended the operations of 22 passenger buses from two transport companies for failing to comply with standards on passenger safety and terminal conditions.

In a statement Tuesday, LTFRB Chairman Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said that the board issued notices of suspension and show cause orders to Elavil Tours Phils. Inc. and AMV Travel and Tours Inc. in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the safety and comfort of commuters.

A total of 17 buses operated by Elavil Tours on the Bicol–Manila route were ordered suspended for up to 30 days, while five units of AMV Travel and Tours received the same penalty.

“This should serve as a stern warning to transport companies to comply with the minimum standards for safe operations and maintaining passenger-friendly stations and terminals,” Mendoza said.

“Mga pasahero ang bumubuhay sa mga negosyo ninyo kaya nararapat lamang na magsilbi kayo ng maayos sa kanila. And it starts in the bus stations and transport terminals,” he added.

Mendoza cited reports of unsanitary facilities and unsafe waiting areas, saying: “Hindi puwede na pahihirapan ninyo ang inyong mga pasahero na nababasa kapag umuulan, walang maupuang maayos habang naghihintay ng biyahe at hindi makagamit ng mga CR dahil sa sobrang dumi.”

The violations of Elavil Tours were discovered during Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez’s recent terminal inspections in Metro Manila, where the company was caught using an illegal terminal in Pasay City that had previously been ordered closed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Similarly, the suspension of AMV Travel and Tours stemmed from its failure to meet the minimum requirements for passenger safety and comfort.

Both companies were directed to surrender their for-hire plates and submit a notarized explanation on why their franchises should not be suspended or revoked. Mendoza, however, assured that due process will be observed, with a hearing set for October 22 at the LTFRB main office in Quezon City.

“This action underscores our commitment to protecting the welfare of the riding public,” Mendoza said. “We will continue to monitor and inspect transport operators nationwide to ensure compliance with our standards.”