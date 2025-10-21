Korean holy mass launches in Baguio this November

Starting this November, the Diocese of Baguio will begin celebrating Holy Mass in the Korean language every Saturday at the Holy Face Chapel inside Baguio Cathedral.

In an official circular, Bishop Rafael Cruz announced the new provision, inviting members of the Korean Catholic community in Baguio to attend the Mass and receive the sacraments in their native language.

“It is my sincere hope that this provision for Mass and the Sacraments in the Korean language will be a source of spiritual nourishment and strength for you during your stay here in the Diocese,” Bishop Cruz wrote.

The initiative recognizes the growing Korean community in the city, many of whom reside, study, or work in Baguio. The diocese aims to provide pastoral care and inclusivity by allowing them to experience the liturgy in a language that feels like home.

With this development, Baguio continues to strengthen its reputation as a diverse and welcoming city of faith — one that bridges cultures while nurturing a shared devotion.