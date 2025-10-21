‘Justice for Claudine’: Inday Barretto slams Raymart, warns Jodi Sta. Maria

A mother’s pain has once again ignited public attention in the entertainment world. In a raw and emotional interview with Ogie Diaz, Estrella “Inday” Barretto — the mother of actress Claudine Barretto — made a series of shocking accusations against actor Raymart Santiago, Claudine’s estranged husband, and his current partner, actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

According to Inday, Claudine endured years of alleged abuse, manipulation, and financial deceit during and after her marriage to Raymart. The outburst, which quickly trended online under the banner “Justice for Claudine Barretto laban kay Raymart Santiago at Jodi,” laid bare decades of private turmoil between one of showbiz’s most talked-about couples.

A Mother’s Outcry

In her emotional statement, Inday recounted her daughter’s decline from being one of the highest-paid actresses in the country to, as she claims, someone now struggling financially.

“There was a time na si Claudine ang highest-paying taxpayer sa BIR na artista. She had millions. Pero ngayon, this is the last straw,” Inday declared, saying Raymart had allegedly seized control of Claudine’s assets, including cash and real estate.

One property at the center of the controversy is a parcel of land in Greenfields, which Claudine allegedly bought in cash as an investment. Inday claimed that Claudine tried to sell the lot but could not complete the transfer because Raymart — as her husband — also needed to sign. According to her, Raymart allegedly refused to do so.

“Nag-iyak-iyak sila, begging him… ‘Raymart, please, para sa mga anak mo to,’” Inday said, describing how her daughter and grandchildren pleaded for his signature. “Isang signature lang ang hinihingi, ayaw pa.”

Allegations of Abuse

The interview escalated when Inday accused Raymart of physical and emotional abuse, even recalling incidents that allegedly occurred in front of their children.

“You treated my daughter like a beast, like an animal,” she said. “When you promised you would never hurt her, you did worse than that.”

Inday also alleged that Raymart’s influence and decisions worsened Claudine’s mental and emotional struggles, saying her daughter’s breakdown was “the result of years of torture.”

“My daughter is not crazy. You made her crazy. You gave her a crazy life,” Inday lamented.

She ended her outburst with a warning, calling out Jodi Sta. Maria, who is currently in a relationship with Raymart:

“As for any girl you wanna get now, you better choose well. Because if you didn’t see what my daughter and my grandchildren went through, you’re gonna get it — you’ll be the next victim.”

Raymart’s Legal Team Responds

Following the viral interview, Raymart Santiago’s lawyers, Atty. Howard Calleja and Atty. Katrin Jessica Distor-Guinigundo, issued an official statement denying all of Inday Barretto’s allegations.

“We categorically deny the baseless and untruthful accusations made by Mrs. Inday Barretto against our client,” they said.

The legal team also pointed out that a Family Court gag order remains in effect regarding the case, and that all future actions will be pursued through formal legal channels.

“Any further public statements that violate this order will be dealt with accordingly,” the statement concluded.

Online, the public remains divided. Supporters of Claudine and the Barretto family rallied behind the hashtag #JusticeForClaudine, expressing empathy for the actress and outrage over the allegations. Others urged caution, emphasizing that both sides deserve fair legal process and that accusations should be substantiated in court.

As of this writing, Claudine Barretto herself has not released an official statement. However, her mother’s words have reopened long-standing questions about the marriage, the alleged abuse, and the toll it took on one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.

The Barretto-Santiago saga is more than a celebrity feud; it is a reflection of the complexities of fame, family, and justice in the public eye. For now, one thing remains clear: Inday Barretto’s plea for justice has reignited a conversation about accountability — not just within their family, but within an industry that has often blurred the line between public admiration and private suffering.