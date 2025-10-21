Ji Chang-wook proves why he remains a global fan favorite

Ji Chang-wook’s aura, which combines warmth, humility and unmistakable charisma, explains why he has become one of Hallyu’s most popular stars.

The South Korean hottie made his long-awaited return to Manila for his I Am Worldwide show at MOA Arena, capturing everyone once more with his unmistakable presence.

Ji Chang-wook wore a clean, effortlessly trendy outfit to the press conference.

He’s dressed in an enormous olive-gray double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders, with a sleek black button-down shirt beneath.

The undone collar exudes a casual, confident feel that complements his jacket’s precise craftsmanship.

His hairdo is soft and somewhat messy, giving him an approachable yet sophisticated look. The entire style is a blend of professionalism and laid-back charisma.

His magnetism stems not only from his appearance or acting abilities, but also from his quiet, grounding aura, which draws you in.

“This is my third visit to Manila,” Ji Chang-wook shared, smiling as he spoke about his long-standing connection with Filipino fans.