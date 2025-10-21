International Bazaar 2025 kicks off holiday season on 16 November

The International Bazaar Foundation, Inc. (IBF), in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of the Philippines, and the Spouses of the Heads of Mission (SHOM), will host the International Bazaar 2025 on Sunday, 16 November, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the World Trade Center Tent in Pasay City.

The highly anticipated annual bazaar marks the beginning of the country’s Christmas festivities, gathering the diplomatic community and local entrepreneurs under one roof. This year’s theme, “Shop Global, Help Local,” celebrates the fusion of international products and Filipino craftsmanship, promoting both entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

During the launch held at the DFA DoubleDragon Tower, the IBF announced that 42 countries will participate in this year’s event. Among them are Australia, Belgium, China, France, Japan, Republic of Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Spain, and the European Union, among others.

Switzerland, a crowd favorite, is returning after a one-year hiatus and will once again showcase its popular premium chocolates. Meanwhile, Moldova, Poland, and Slovenia will join the bazaar for the first time. During the press launch, the embassies of Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Poland, Thailand, and Türkiye exhibited a preview of their featured products.

In addition to the international participants, some of the Philippines’ top exhibitors will highlight local products in fashion, jewelry, housewares, beauty, and food, ensuring a diverse shopping experience for visitors of all ages.

The entrance fee for the International Bazaar is ₱200, with all proceeds benefiting the charity projects and scholarship programs of IBF and SHOM. The foundation currently supports 56 scholars and several livelihood and disaster relief projects, along with financial and in-kind aid to organizations serving persons with disabilities, the elderly, the homeless, abused women, and abandoned children.

Founded in 1966, the International Bazaar Foundation is a non-profit organization that has spent nearly six decades supporting marginalized communities and strengthening camaraderie among Manila’s diplomatic circles.