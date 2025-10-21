Gibbons eyes big fish for Taduran

American dealmaker Sean Gibbons will be moving heaven and earth to reward Pedro Taduran a prized catch if he retains the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown this Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

“I will push for a unification fight,” Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE, stressing that Taduran will be his only choice as rival for Oscar Collazo, the two-belt champion from Puerto Rico.

Collazo, the reigning World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association titleholder, is itching to add another strap to his current collection and Gibbons swears Taduran is the perfect pick.

The World Boxing Council titlist is Melvin Jerusalem, who had been given by Gibbons two fights, one against Collazo in 2023.

But before Taduran starts drooling over Collazo, he must get past undefeated mandatory challenger Christian Balunan this weekend.

Last month, after he disposed of Filipino Jayson Vayson, Collazo called out Taduran and Jerusalem, saying that his main agenda in 2026 is to become his country’s first undisputed champion.

Once Taduran takes care of business, he should be getting his wish in what promises to be an explosive encounter between the southpaws.

Taduran, managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy and trained by Carl Peñalosa Jr., has been longing to get the chance to face Collazo.

“He’s been telling everyone about his plan to become an undisputed champion but he hasn’t given me that opportunity,” said the puncher from Albay.

“I hope that if I beat Balunan, Collazo would be next,” he added.