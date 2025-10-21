Free meals

The job of delivering food has its ups and downs. When pizza delivery driver Suzanna dropped off the order of a pastor at his Castle Rock, Colorado, USA home one weekend this month, she realized that she had brought the wrong order.

“I’m sorry, I’m getting old,” the Papa John’s courier told Pastor Neal Seiwert, whose order was a No. 67 instead of a No. 57, New York Post (NYP) reported. “I screwed up. I’m sorry.”

Seiwert was understanding, telling Suzanna not to feel bad. “We love you and Jesus loves you. And we hope you have a great night,” the pastor said, according to NYP.

The pastor’s wife and children came out to the front porch. He and his wife put their hands on the woman’s shoulders and started to pray for her.

“Jesus, we thank you for Suzanna, and Lord, I thank you that we crossed paths tonight,” Seiwert prayed, NYP reports. “In fact, Lord, she’s more important than any of these orders tonight because you matter to her. She matters to us.”

Footage of the scene recorded by a Ring camera was shared by the pastor on social media and it garnered over five million views and more than half a million likes on Instagram. Seiwert later started an online fundraiser for Suzanna that drew $25,000 in donations.

Meanwhile, in Japan, a customer of the local food delivery app Demae-can had been complaining to the platform about undelivered orders and demanding a refund.

Demae-can refunded Takuya Higashimoto around 3.7 million yen over two years for 1,095 orders that he claimed did not arrive, NDTV reports.

The 38-year-old man’s orders, including bentos and chicken steaks ordered on 30 July, actually arrived and were consumed, but he told Demae-can otherwise to get a refund, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, citing Japan Times.

Higashimoto had used 124 different phone numbers and fake identities to order in his scamming modus operandi. He would close a Demae-can account and register a new one after getting the refund.

Authorities in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, apprehended the jobless Higashimoto in early October.

“At first, I just tried this trick. I couldn’t stop after reaping the rewards of my fraud,” Higashimoto was quoted by SCMP as telling the police.