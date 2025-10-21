Four Most Wanted, One Nabbed in MIMAROPA

CAMP BGEN EFIGENIO NAVARRO, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro —

The Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA, under the leadership of Police Brig. Gen. Jovencio S. Badua Jr., arrested four most wanted persons and one other in separate manhunt operations across the region on Monday, 20 October 2025.

Reports received by Gen. Badua from the PRO MIMAROPA Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division identified the four most wanted individuals as alias “Viene,” 23; alias “Vhone,” 21; alias “Dominador,” 63; and alias “Carlo,” 49.

“Viene,” ranked as MIMAROPA’s top 4 most wanted, was arrested in Barangay Zone IV, Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, by personnel from the Socorro Municipal Police Station, Oriental Mindoro PPO PIU, 2nd Platoon 1st PMFC, 404th B MC RMFB, and 101st SAC PNP-SAF. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 41 in Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, for the non-bailable crime of rape in relation to Republic Act 7610 as amended by RA 11648 (five counts).

“Vhone,” ranked as Occidental Mindoro’s top 6 most wanted, was arrested in Barangay Poblacion 7, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, by personnel from the San Jose Municipal Police Station, Occidental Mindoro PPO PIU, and 405th B MC RMFB. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 45 in San Jose for the non-bailable crime of statutory rape.

“Dominador,” ranked as Occidental Mindoro’s top 10 most wanted, was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion 7, San Jose, by joint elements of the San Jose Municipal Police Station, Occidental Mindoro PPO PIU, and 405th B MC RMFB. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 46 in San Jose for acts of lasciviousness in relation to Section 5(b) of RA 7610, with bail set at ₱200,000.

“Carlo,” listed among the most wanted persons in CALABARZON, was arrested in Barangay Maligaya, Gloria, Oriental Mindoro, through the efforts of the Gloria Municipal Police Station, Lucena Police Station, PIT Oriental Mindoro RIU 4B, 101st SAC 10th SAB PNP-SAF, PIT North Quezon RIU 4A, and 403rd MC RMFB. The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 60 in Lucena City for the non-bailable crime of murder.

Additionally, alias “Marcelino,” 47, was arrested for violating Section 10(a) of RA 7610.

The arrested individuals are now in police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate courts.