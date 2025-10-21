Former Ombudsman Gutierrez named NCSC chair

Former Ombudsman Ma. Merceditas Consunji Navarro Gutierrez has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), the government agency dedicated to promoting the welfare of the elderly.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Gutierrez’s appointment on 17 October. She succeeds Mary Jean Loreche and will serve a term that expires on 17 September 2031.

The NCSC was established by Republic Act 11350 in 2019 and operates under the Office of the President, though it was recently placed under the Department of Social Welfare and Development in September 2025 to enhance coordination.

It is mandated to ensure the full implementation of laws and programs for the country’s 11 million senior citizens.

Gutierrez has an extensive history in public service. She served as the fourth Ombudsman of the Philippines from 2005 to 2011, held the position of Secretary of Justice under former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and has been a board director of the Government Service Insurance System since 2023.

Gutierrez has not issued a statement regarding her appointment as of Tuesday. The NCSC is expected to continue its efforts to advocate for the rights and welfare of senior citizens under her leadership.