Floating illegal drugs discovered at Sabina Shoal

Authorities recovered approximately 16 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, commonly known as kush, floating in the West Philippine Sea after a retrieval operation near the contested Sabina Shoal, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan Provincial Office valued the seized illegal drugs at P19.2 million.

Reports said that the operation began Friday when the Maritime CAFGU Active Auxiliary Unit–West (MCAAU-West) reported sighting 32 clear and black plastic bags of suspected drugs adrift near Sabina Shoal.

The Western Naval Command’s Naval Task Force 41 was promptly directed to deploy the BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG-902).

Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Arlene Martinez confirmed Tuesday at a Camp Aguinaldo press briefing that the Navy team, already conducting patrols in the area, recovered the packages the following morning, 18 October.

“The operation was coordinated promptly upon receiving the sighting from the Maritime Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary Unit–West. This proactive response led to the successful recovery of the contraband,” Martinez said.

On Monday, the seized items were formally turned over to PDEA-Palawan, with assistance from the Palawan Police Provincial Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit. PDEA-Palawan has initiated evaluation, field testing, and official inventory of the drugs.

Authorities stressed that the successful recovery highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security and anti-drug operations, particularly in remote and contested areas like the West Philippine Sea.

Sabina Shoal is a strategic area located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

PDEA is investigating the origin of the contraband and whether it is linked to international drug trafficking networks operating across Southeast Asia.