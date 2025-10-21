Filinvest Celebrates 70 Years With Design Collaboration

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Filinvest Group has teamed up with industrial designer Selena Placino to create a bespoke corporate memento for its partners’ event last 17 September—symbolizing the company’s heritage of innovation and purpose-driven growth.

Placino designed “Sandigan,” a pair of wooden bookends inspired by Ifugao wood sculptures that traditionally represent abundance and good harvest. The name, which means support or pillar in Filipino, reflects strength and unity—values that have guided Filinvest since its founding in 1955.

Each bookend represents one of Filinvest’s founders: Andrew Gotianun, the “visionary,” portrayed as a seated figure in reflection; and Mercedes Gotianun, the “tireless implementer,” shown with open arms ready to act. Together, the pieces form upward arrows when viewed from the side—symbolizing the Group’s continuous growth and forward-looking spirit.

“For Filinvest, this collaboration reflects our commitment to nurturing creativity and talent,” said Francis Gotianun, First Senior Vice President of Filinvest Hospitality. “Collaborating with creative minds like Selena reflects the value we place on talent and innovation, both within our organization and in the broader community.”

Placino shared that the project was deeply personal, noting that “creating bookends felt symbolic, as they hold together the stories Filinvest and its partners have built and collected through the years.”

Known for her thoughtful and human-centered designs—including the “Taho Bench”—Placino has worked with brands and startups to create objects that combine artistry and purpose.

Filinvest continues to showcase its enduring mission of enabling Filipino dreams—bridging industry and creativity while honoring the vision that has shaped one of the country’s most diversified conglomerates, with interests spanning real estate, banking, power, hospitality, and sugar.