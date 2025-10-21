Erwin Tulfo, Ukrainian lawmakers discuss fefense, trade at IPU meet

Senator Erwin Tulfo met with Ukrainian lawmakers on the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly to discuss potential cooperation between the Philippines and Ukraine in defense, trade, and agriculture.

The bilateral meeting was held with First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko, along with Members of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko and Oleksandr Sanchenko on 19 October at Geneva, Switzerland.

Tulfo, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, reaffirmed the Philippines’ support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Identifying commonalities between Ukraine’s situation and the Philippines’ maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Tulfo emphasized solidarity against foreign aggression.

“You are not alone. We do understand your plight. We do understand your situation at this very point,” Tulfo told the Ukrainian delegation.

“The Philippine government is sharing the same opinion and idea to support you for what you're fighting for. We are against foreign aggression in our nation just like you,” he added.

Tulfo also expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, noting its broader global impact, particularly on fuel and food prices, including critical agricultural commodities such as wheat.

In response, the Ukrainian lawmakers thanked Tulfo for voicing the Philippines’ support and extended an invitation for Filipino legislators to visit Kyiv to further strengthen parliamentary ties.

MP Lesia Vasylenko also proposed the appointment of a Philippine special trade envoy to Ukraine to deepen economic engagement between the two countries. She emphasized that improved trade ties could benefit the Philippines by opening greater access to the European Union market, while aiding Ukraine in post-war economic recovery.

Tulfo, who heads the Philippine delegation to the IPU Assembly, committed to relaying the discussion’s outcomes to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The 151st IPU Assembly gathered lawmakers from across the globe in Geneva to promote inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation on pressing global issues.